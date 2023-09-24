Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPXE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average is $91.28. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $74.39 and a 52-week high of $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.