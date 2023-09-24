Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.36 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 143,203 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 2.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. 8,360,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,954. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

