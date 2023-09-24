The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boeing were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $197.71 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

