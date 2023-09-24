Boothe Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 0.8% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,081. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

