Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,830 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,499,000 after buying an additional 6,997,799 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,179,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

