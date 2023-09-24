Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $230.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.22.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

