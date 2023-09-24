Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,550,000 after buying an additional 81,981 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 213.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 395,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.69. 2,624,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,325. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.