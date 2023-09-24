Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,217,000 after buying an additional 255,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 278,070 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 302,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. 101,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,621. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $601.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.