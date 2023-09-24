GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 0.4% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.9 %

ADI traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.48. 2,839,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.45. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.79.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

