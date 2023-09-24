Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 116,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

Invesco India ETF Stock Performance

PIN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 30,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco India ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Invesco India ETF Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

