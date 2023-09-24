Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. 13,292,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,722,381. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.