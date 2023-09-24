Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. 4,903,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

