Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $836,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.34.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $51.56. 6,982,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

