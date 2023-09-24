Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $482,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,327 shares of company stock valued at $401,459. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.36. 727,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,320. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.92. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.