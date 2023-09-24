Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

