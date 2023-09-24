Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys 72 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,065. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.09.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

