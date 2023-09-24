Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $1.15 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 1.7 %

CMP traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 351,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In other news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

