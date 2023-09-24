Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 548 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MTB traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $124.27. 690,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

