Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.55 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.55 or 0.00017124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $166.25 million and approximately $297.88 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,602.79 or 1.00046389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.55057588 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.