Bitcoin Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26,590.45 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $518.37 billion and $6.32 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.01 or 0.00782285 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00117450 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015629 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,494,756 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
