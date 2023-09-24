EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.58

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $643.34 million and $48.33 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002490 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002814 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001876 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,103,564,197 coins and its circulating supply is 1,103,564,196 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

