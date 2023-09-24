Ethereum Market Capitalization Tops $191.75 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,594.87 or 0.05997919 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $191.75 billion and approximately $1.99 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00033807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026649 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,044 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

