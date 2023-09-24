Cosmos Price Hits $7.09 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $7.09 or 0.00026649 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and $31.28 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00033807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 366,079,590 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

