My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Tops $905,520.41

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $905,520.41 and approximately $165,242.94 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002910 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006761 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000128 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

