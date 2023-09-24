WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0547 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $143.91 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00243569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016109 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003724 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.