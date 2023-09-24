Terra Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Terra has a market cap of $159.56 million and approximately $49.22 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 383,272,859 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

