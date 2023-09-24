Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,552,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,804,000 after buying an additional 847,512 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,229,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,854,000 after buying an additional 1,689,674 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,102,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,691,000 after buying an additional 76,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,937,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 622,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after buying an additional 64,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,574. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

