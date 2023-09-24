Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.32.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $130.21. The company had a trading volume of 697,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $176.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.13 and its 200 day moving average is $148.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.38%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

