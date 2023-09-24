TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $125.56 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00033807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003354 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,692,189 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,764,982 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

