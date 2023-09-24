IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $418.99 million and $5.03 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005507 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000105 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “MIOTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.