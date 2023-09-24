Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $294,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $127,271,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.35. 1,206,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.80. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

