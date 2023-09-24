Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 880 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.85. 9,292,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,123,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.