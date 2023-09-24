Evmos (EVMOS) Price Reaches $0.0785 on Major Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $23.53 million and approximately $704,085.40 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

