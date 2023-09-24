Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.16. 622,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,175. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.91 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

