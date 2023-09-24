Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.69) to GBX 3,800 ($47.07) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.17) to GBX 2,950 ($36.54) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.47) to GBX 4,440 ($55.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.58. 314,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.04. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.