Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WBA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,431,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,286,518. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

