Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 952,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

