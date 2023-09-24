Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 6,848 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

BAC traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $27.64. 41,284,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,693,520. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

