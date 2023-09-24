Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 8,967 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.16. 3,547,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

