Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.96. 7,206,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.26. The stock has a market cap of $317.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

