Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,083 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.9% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.31. 3,715,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,968. The firm has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

