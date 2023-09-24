Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 2,448 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

