Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 48,863 Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 3,813,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,087. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

