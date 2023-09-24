Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s 9th Largest Position

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 2.2% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

LIN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.95. 1,017,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.13. The company has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

