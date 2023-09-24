Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 601 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $824.84. 464,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,373. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $795.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $776.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $899.67.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

