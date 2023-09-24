Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $400,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,288 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $29,676,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. 2,160,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day moving average of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.