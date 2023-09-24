Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Genco Shipping & Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 419.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 554,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

