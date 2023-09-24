Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for 0.8% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,641,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,407. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

