Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

IVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point upped their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

IVT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. 398,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.57%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

