Signify Wealth Acquires 932 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Signify Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 1.4% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,568,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 113,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,954. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

